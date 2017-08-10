ELGA Credit Union opens in Goodrich

By David Fleet





Goodrich- At noon, Aug. 14, ELGA Credit Union, 8125 S. State Road, will host a ribbon cutting celebration.

The new facility will be the tenth ELGA Credit Union branch— serving more than 64,000 members who live, work, worship, in Genesee, Saginaw, Shiawassee, Oakland, Lapeer and Livingston counties.

“It made perfect sense for the Goodrich location,” said Cheryl Sclater, public relations manager for ELGA. “We have several members who live in the Goodrich area and we are involved in the local school system. Our customer base in Atlas Township is strong—many live in the radius of the new branch. We are now the only credit union in the township and will pay higher dividends and offer better interest rates.”

ELGA Credit Union offers checking, savings, auto and home loans, VISA credit cards, investment services as well as a full range of commercial services for business members.

The new facility will also include an interactive teller machine, open 8 a.m.- 7 p.m., similar to those opened this spring at the Flushing and Davison ELGA branches.

“Customers love the interactive machines,” said Sclater. “After the first experience with the interactive machine, customers find it very convenient. It’s as if they are inside, just like face-to-face. It’s popular with people of all ages—and extends our banking hours. We add three hours to the day. “While many of our members use our ATMs, mobile and online services, we understand, too, that many customers need the physical element,” she said. “The human interaction is still vital to our business.”

The 2,800-square foot ELGA Credit Union branch was the former Oxford Bank location that closed in 2013.

“It’s about convenience for our members,” said Sclater. “We’re expanding to better assist our membership. The state-of-the-art services will by no means result in the loss of jobs.”

The Goodrich branch will be open Monday through Friday. Call 810-715-3542.