Emergency personnel in search of missing man

Emergency personnel are searching for a 52-year-old white male who left his home last night at 1616 Zarieda Street.

The man, who was last seen at 12:15 a.m., is schizophrenic and bipolar. Brandon police were dispatched at 4:05 a.m. and began a search at the home. K-9s traced his trail into a heavily wooded area behind the home, where there was a shoe and some blood found. At that point, the woods became too thick and wet for the dogs. A helicopter thermal search showed no thermal readings in the area.

Brandon police, fire, CERT and other area emergency personnel are engaged in a ground search and rescue with three members of the K-9 team and a helicopter.

This story is ongoing and will be updates as more information becomes available.