Erika Smith

Smith, Erika Mimi of Groveland Township died June 6, 2018 in Florida, age 92.

Erika was born August 22, 1925 in Bielefeld, Germany, the youngest of four children and only daughter of Karl Rudolf and Wilhelmine (Schutzler) Schipper. During WWII she worked on a farm as a land girl and later in the German Navy as a Morse Code operator. Brothers Walter and Heinz died during the war, and Erika and brother Erwin immigrated to America in 1951. Erika married Robert Bradford Smith of Pontiac; they were married 50 years until his death in 2002. Erika worked many years as the manager of the Chalet Shop at Mt. Holly. She was known for her cheerfulness and had many friends. Surviving are her children Kathryn of Holly, Janet of Englewood, Florida, and Peter (Melinda) of West Bloomfield; also four grandchildren and one great grandson. Also survived by her brother Erwin Schipper of Colorado. Erika loved animals and the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Michigan Humane Society.