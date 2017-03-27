Estella Louise Petitt

Estella Louise Petitt of Mt. Morris formerly of Ortonville; died March 27, 2017.  She was 85.  Born November 17, 1931 in Flint, Michigan to the late Everett and Georgianna (nee: Pratt) Miller.   She is survived by six children, Alvin Ray Pettit, Michael (Mary) Pettit, David (Jan) Pettit, Deborah Pacer, Sandra Pettit and  Cindy (Allen) Kocian; 14 grandchildren, Jerry, Julia, Desa, Paige, Broc, Ryan, Mitchell, Ali, Kathryn, Angela, Lenora, Kendall, Ericka and Matthieu; three great grandchildren, Joshua, Kendall Jr. and Alton Joseph; preceded in death by one son, Edward Pettit.  Estella was a former member of the Ortonville Eastern Star.  A private service was held at Ortonville Cemetery on Tuesday, March 28, 2017.  Arrangements were entrusted to

VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE.  Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice.  To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com

