Estella Louise Petitt of Mt. Morris formerly of Ortonville; died March 27, 2017. She was 85. Born November 17, 1931 in Flint, Michigan to the late Everett and Georgianna (nee: Pratt) Miller. She is survived by six children, Alvin Ray Pettit, Michael (Mary) Pettit, David (Jan) Pettit, Deborah Pacer, Sandra Pettit and Cindy (Allen) Kocian; 14 grandchildren, Jerry, Julia, Desa, Paige, Broc, Ryan, Mitchell, Ali, Kathryn, Angela, Lenora, Kendall, Ericka and Matthieu; three great grandchildren, Joshua, Kendall Jr. and Alton Joseph; preceded in death by one son, Edward Pettit. Estella was a former member of the Ortonville Eastern Star. A private service was held at Ortonville Cemetery on Tuesday, March 28, 2017. Arrangements were entrusted to

VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice.