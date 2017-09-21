Facebook post, video nabs thieves

By David Fleet

Editor

A Flushing Township pair is now behind bars thanks to Facebook and a video surveillance camera.

At 5:30 p.m., Brandon Township deputies responded to the 5000 block of Oakwood Road for a larceny report. When deputies arrived the victim homeowner provided video footage of a male subject exiting a white work truck approaching the porch and removing a package that had been delivered by Fed-Ex. The subject fled the residence. The victim showed a family member the video footage of the suspects and suspect’s vehicle which was posted to Facebook asking for anyone who may recognize the suspect.

They received numerous responses to the posting including the suspect’s employer—who stated he recognized his employee and his work vehicle.

On Sept. 20, the sheriff department contacted a Brighton based company who cooperated with the investigation confirming they were working in the Brandon Township area.

“Due to the popularity of mail orders rather than brick and mortar stores for shopping—homes are more of a target for thieves today,” said Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Greg Glover, Brandon substation commander. “They target your home for your orders when they arrive on your porch. It’s becoming more common all the time.”

The suspects made off with cell phones, cloths, makeup and home furnishings that were delivered to the porches, said Glover.

The suspects, a male and female were arrested at their Flushing Township address and taken into custody without incident. The suspects both started the larceny spree about a week ago, committing thefts in Brandon and Oxford townships along with Lapeer County. According to deputies the crimes were committed when they were working for the company. Suspects targeted homes that had packages delivered by Fed-Ex, UPS and the post office then removed the items during the day when many were at work.

Glover said the video system not only covered the porch of the home but also the driveway—key in nabbing the suspects.

“Without the video system this case may have gone unsolved,” he said. “Make sure the video system has enough memory to record for at least 12 hours. This crime was in broad daylight and the family had a dog barking inside the house—but that did not deter this pair.”

The Brandon Township collar also cleared up six similar larcenies in the area. The suspects pawned or sell the stolen merchandise for the purchase of illegal narcotics. The suspects were lodged in the Oakland County Jail. The case is under review by the Oakland County Prosecutors Office, formal charges are pending as of press time Thursday.