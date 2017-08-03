First annual Purple Heart Day honors area veterans

By David Fleet

Editor

Ortonville- In the spring of 1945 Dane Guisbert was in the Philippine Islands when shrapnel from Japanese artillery knocked him down.

“It took my breath away,” recalls Guisbert, now a 90-year-old Brandon Township resident. “They sent me to first aid and then back to my unit.”

Guisbert, a Sanilac County native, was drafted into the Army in 1944. He was assigned to the 11th Airborne Division and following basic training was sent to the South Pacific and served on the islands of Leyte and Luzon. Despite his injuries he continued his service and returned home after the war in 1947.

For his sacrifice Guisbert received a Purple Heart presented for being wounded or killed in any action against an enemy of the United States or opposing armed forces.

On Tuesday evening Guisbert, along with other recipients, were honored during a gathering at the Brandon Township Library recognizing the first annual Purple Heart Day in Ortonville.

It’s been a little more than a year since Ortonville VFW Commander Dennis Hoffman went in search of area Purple Heart veterans and found 61.

“I’m just amazed that many responded in our small community—we did not expect that,” said Hoffman, an Army veteran who served in Korea from 1968-70. “It’s just a great honor to recognize those who gave so much. Most (veterans) are from Ortonville, Goodrich and the Clarkston area. Many called me and made donations.”

As a Purple Heart community, Ortonville earned a place on the Purple Heart Trail.

According to purpleheart.org, the purpose of the trail established in 1992 is “to create a symbolic and honorary system of roads, highways, bridges, and other monuments that give tribute to the men and women who have been awarded the Purple Heart medal.

“On Tuesday Purple Heart recipients from WWII, Korea and Vietnam attended the ceremony,”said Hoffman. “The VFW Post would also like to extend a welcome to all the area Gulf War veterans that served. We understand that most are still trying to get their lives back on track. Many have young families and jobs. Still, it’s important to belong to the VFW and take advantage of some of our benefits and continue a long tradition. We’ll also pay your first year of dues—$31.”

Through his research, Hoffman has determined the area has four Purple Heart recipients from the Civil War; three from World War I; about 19 from World War II; three from the Korean War; 17 from Vietnam, one from Operation Enduring Freedom and one from the Iraq War.

On Tuesday night, township resident and Korean War Veteran Don Kengerski attended the gathering.

Kengerski, now 86-years-old, entered the U.S. Army in March 1951 and served in combat in the North Korean countryside as a 21-year-old machine-gunner in M-Company, 32nd infantry regiment, of the 7th Infantry Division. He received 38 pieces of shrapnel in an August 1952 skirmish, but continued his duty in North Korea.

Kengerski returned to the United States and was discharged on March 5, 1954. Kengerski received the Purple Heart and Silver Star medals. He was VFW Post 582 commander for 19 years before stepping down in 2013.

Township resident Ron Allen served in Vietnam.

Allen, an Ortonville native and 1965 Ortonville High School graduate, now 70, enlisted in the Army in March 1966.

He served as an E-1 gunner on a M-48 Patton tank. Allen was hit twice and received two Purple Hearts. The first wound was from a rocket-propelled grenade—he received shrapnel to his arm and left shoulder. He was treated at an area base and returned to his unit. The second time he was hit was in May 1968. While inside his tank Allen recalled he was loading a 90 mm shell when an enemy mortar came in from the top of the vehicle. The hatch was open at the time and he was talking with a fellow soldier when the attack occurred. Allen received severe injuries to his head and back. “The guy I was talking to was killed instantly,” he said. “It’s like you fell down and hurt your head—that ringing sound. The other guys in my unit reached down and pulled me up out of the tank and laid me on the ground. My back hurt, my head hurt—you’re numb from it at first. Then I heard the helicopter come and they took me to Da Nang hospital. It’s been 50 years or so—I just try not to think about it.”

Allen was in Vietnam for eight months. He returned home in March 1969.

The 61 area Purple Heart recipients are listed on two plaques at Ortonville Cemetery Veterans Memorial. A plaque and stone monument is now located in downtown Ortonville near the intersection of Mill and South streets.