First Student bus drivers ready to roll

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

The Brandon Transportation Department is fully staffed for the 2018-2019 school year. They have been out driving students for summer programs as well as dry runs on routes.

In May, the Brandon Board of voted 5-2 to outsource transportation employees through First Student starting for the 2018-2019 school year. The Teamsters Local #214 represents 14 district bus drivers and two mechanics. Due to downsizing the members have declined from about 32 in 2010.

The new First Student transportation director, Josh Thompson, spoke at the Aug. 20 school board meeting to introduce himself to the board of education.

“I do live in the area, I’ve lived in Ortonville now for the past four years, my wife was born and raised here all the way, kindergarten through graduating,” said Thompson. “I do have a daughter in the school system, and two young boys who are not yet in school but will be attending Brandon when they are eligible.”

Thompson previously worked in the shipping and receiving business for eight years, and is looking forward to the customer service aspect of his job working with the community.

“It’s a great feeling to be working for your community and for the school system that my daughter goes to,” he said. “A very prideful feeling.”

This year there are at least six returning bus drivers and two mechanics returning as well.

“Fully staffed and trained, more dry runs will be done as drivers are assigned to routes,” said Matt Outlaw district superintendent. “Overwhelmingly local, overwhelming from Ortonville-Brandon. Most others are from connecting communities like Oxford, Holly and Goodrich. For our new Brandon drivers, several had driving experience as well.”