Foreback inducted to Coaches Hall of Fame

By David Fleet

Editor

On Tuesday night, Martian Varsity Baseball Head Coach Bob Foreback was inducted into the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

“No coach sets out on a career to someday end up in the hall of fame,” said Foreback, 48. “But it’s an honor and without the support of the players, coaches and community, I’d never make it. I love the competitive spirit of the game and all my players over the years, they keep me young.”

Foreback joined new inductees John Fitzko, Swartz Creek High School; Craig Tryche, Bedford High School; Jerry Holley, Ann Arbor Pioneer High School; and Bob Jones, Airport High School in Carleton, for the ceremony at Zuccaro’s Banquet Hall in Clinton Township. The inductees were also honored at the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association 36th Annual East vs.West High School All-Star Game at Comerica Park on Tuesday.

Foreback and the other inductees’ names are on a permanent plaque near section 113 at Comerica Park in Detroit.

Foreback has coached Goodrich for 23 seasons to a 604-277-3 record.

Foreback, a 1987 Ovid-Elsie High School graduate, attended Saginaw Valley State University, receiving a bachelor’s degree in education in 1992. He taught chemistry for one year at Holly High School then returned to earn a master’s degree in counseling from SVSU. In 1994 he was hired as counselor at Goodrich High School.

Foreback’s coaching experience included JV baseball coach at Ovid-Elsie High School; freshman boys basketball coach at Bay City Western High School; assistant varsity baseball coach at Holly High School; and JV boys basketball and JV boys golf coach at Goodrich High School. In 1995, Foreback’s first year coaching, the Goodrich baseball team finished the season with a 19-18 record.

In 23 years as varsity baseball coach, Foreback’s teams won league championships in 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2016 and 2017. District championships in 1995, 1997, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2017. Regional championships 2001, 2003 and 2008. The state quarterfinals in 2001, 2003 and 2008.