Former twp. man charged in assaults

By Susan Bromley

Staff Writer

A former Brandon Township man who fled the state after allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old child has been brought to justice, seven years later.

Gary Tremayne Hollins was extradited back to Michigan last month from Missouri and was arraigned at 52-2 District Court on six counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct on a person under the age of 13.

Hollins was 27-years-old at the time he allegedly assaulted the girl in the township on numerous occasions. The case was brought to the attention of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office in 2009 and a short time later, Hollins left the state. Last summer, OCSO Lt. Greg Glover, Brandon substation commander, learned Hollins was in the custody of the Missouri Department of Corrections. Glover and Det./Sgt. Dale Brown traveled to that state to interview Hollins and subsequently presented the case to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office, who issued the six count warrant.

Each count of criminal sexual conduct first degree on a person under the age of 13 is a felony that carries the potential for a life sentence, or any term of years in prison. Hollins remains in the Oakland County Jail with a $250,000 cash bond. During a preliminary exam Feb. 6, the case was bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court for trial.