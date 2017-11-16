Four firefighters vie for Atlas Fire Chief spot

By David Fleet

Editor

Atlas Twp.-Four candidates will vie for the position of township fire chief.

The position was vacated the past summer by Fred Forys who served as chief since 2006 and 34 years as a township firefighter.

The opening was posted Oct. 5 and with a deadline of Nov. 1. The township fire chief position pays $24,000 per year and a requires 20 hours per week. The township has 26 paid on call firefighters.

“We’d like to have a new chief this month if possible,” said Tere Onica, township supervisor. “The candidates who applied are outstanding and we know the decision will be difficult. To make the selection the township put together a succession team of three area fire chiefs. We appreciate their efforts.”

The succession team, includes Steve McGee- fire chief Groveland Township; Ed Blight- fire chief Mundy Township and fire chief Bob Burdette, Grand Blanc Township.

The candidates include :Steve Bullen, captain, Atlas Township Fire Department. He has served for 27-years; Nicolas Brooks, Atlas Township firefighter since 2006; Don Welsh- former Atlas Township Fire Chief who served from 1998-2001 and assistant chief from 1986-1998, 15-years on the Atlas Township Fire Department and Billy Starr, captain Brandon Township Fire Department with 21-years of experience.