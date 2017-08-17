Fraud suspects nabbed after high speed chase

By David Fleet

Editor

A 36-year-old female from Daytona Beach, Fla. and a 32-year-old male of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. are now in custody following a high speed chase and incident with a local credit union.

At approximately 3:41 p.m., Aug. 14, the Oakland County Sheriff office received a call from an employee of the Michigan State University Federal Credit Union, 4 South St. Ortonville that two individuals were currently in the credit union drive-thru attempting to obtain funds fraudulently. The driver was attempting to cash a fraudulent check. Prior to contacting the Sheriff’s Operation Center, the credit union employee contacted the Brandon Township Sheriff’s Substation directly to report the incident.

“The suspects had attempted to cash a stolen check for $2,280 at the Clarkston branch of the Michigan State University Federal Credit Union,” said OCSO Lt. Greg Glover, Brandon substation commander. “The credit union manager called up and alerted the Ortonville branch (of the MSUFCU) of the incident.. The suspects then showed up in Ortonville about an hour later and were in the drive-thru when the sergeant walked across the street from the Brandon substation.”

As the sergeant arrived at the credit union, the suspects fled the scene, driving away in the Black Cadillac XTS.

“The suspect backed out of the credit union drive-thru and turned west on Mill Street. They blew through a red light at M-15 and Mill Street at about 85 mph. It’s amazing they made it through the intersection due to the traffic at that time of day.”

The sergeant ran back to the substation and pursued the suspects in his police vehicle. His emergency lights and siren were activated.

The pursuit entered Groveland Township and eventually, turned northbound on Dixie Highway near Grange Hall Road. While on Dixie Highway, the driver of the Cadillac made a sudden U-turn and proceeded to drive toward the pursuing sergeant’s vehicle. At that time, the driver of the Cadillac intentionally struck the sergeant’s vehicle head-on. As a result of the crash, both the suspect vehicle and the sergeant’s vehicle were disabled.

“The male suspect was hiding in the backseat of the car, jumped out and took off running toward Mt. Holly,” he said. “After about a 3/4 mile chase the suspect was apprehended with the assistance of a State of Michigan Conservation Officer from the Department of Natural Resources who responded to the call.”

Both suspects were treated for their injuries by paramedics from the Groveland Township Fire Department and were taken to an area hospital for observation.

The suspects were charged with Fleeing and Eluding a Police Officer, Felonious Assault with a Motor Vehicle on a Police Officer and Attempted Use of a Fraudulent Transaction Device.

“Speeds on Grange Hall Road exceeded 100 mph,” said Glover. “It’s an absolute miracle no one was hurt—they were running stop signs, passing cars on hills and crossing double yellow lines. A few local citizens stopped because they saw what happened and provided personal information along with eye-witness statements. Some drivers stopped to make sure the officer was alright. We appreciate their efforts.”

The suspects have criminal records and could have gang affiliation. As of press time on Thursday no further information was available.

