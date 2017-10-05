Gale Road Walking path opens

Atlas Twp.-At 4 p.m., Oct. 1, about 50 gathered for the Gale Road walking trail opening at the township offices, 7386 Gale Road. The new 12 foot wide trail on the west side of Gale Road is from Goodrich Oaktree Elementary School to the Village of Atlas.

The section of trail will eventually be part of the Iron Belle Trail, a statewide project to connect Belle Isle in Detroit to Ironwood in the Western Upper Peninsula.

The pathway is the culmination of a four year project coordinated by the citizen-led group Walk, Bike, Run Atlas Township, Genesee County, Atlas Township and the State of Michigan.