Ganfield to coach Brandon Varsity baseball

By David Fleet

Editor

Brandon Twp.- A hall of fame football coach will step away from the gridiron onto the baseball diamond and lead the Blackhawk Baseball program.

Greg Ganfield, 68, who rolled up a 208-129-2 as a varsity football coach and was inducted in the Michigan High School Football Association Coaches Hall of Fame in 2013 was hired last fall to replace Dale Kirk.

“Winning is a big deal, no one wants to be embarrassed and loose all time,” said Ganfield, who hosted a baseball parent meeting on Jan. 4 at the high school. “We are going to win as many games as possible and work hard to get there.”

A Brandon Township resident, Ganfield is a 1967 Romeo High School graduate and earned a teaching degree from Eastern Michigan University in 1971. He returned to teach at Powell Junior High School in the Romeo School District after college While an English and physical education teacher he coached the varsity baseball and football teams.

“I’m excited to be here at Brandon,” he said. “We are planning some improvements to the baseball fields, provide some weight training for our players and establish a seventh and eighth grade baseball team. The life blood of the program is the younger players.”

Just as soon as the weather allows it paint and repairs will be necessary, he said.

“We are also looking for some new equipment for the team,” he added. Ganfield, with more than four decades of coaching football retired in October 2013 but spent the last two seasons as an assistant at Romeo.