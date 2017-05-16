Gary Wayne Lenger of Ortonville; died May 15, 2017.

He was 75.

Born March 12, 1942 in Pontiac, Michigan to the late Wayne and Geraldine (nee: Brandon) Lenger. He is survived by two daughters, Pamela (Scott) Thompson and Stacey Lenger; one sister, Sherry (Delbert) Covington; one grandson, Jeff Thompson; brother-in-law, Ron (Jane) Duffie; two nephews, Stephen Covington and Scott (Laurie) Duffie; one niece Kim (John) Petty; preceded in death by his beloved wife, Carol Lenger. Gary retired from GM-Saturn Plant. He was a member of Yesterday’s Tractor Club and Shiawassee Trail Riders. He loved to travel. Funeral service will be 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2017 at Ottawa Park Cemetery, 6180 Dixie Hwy., Clarkston. His brother-in-law Pastor Delbert Covington, officiating. Family will receive friends on Friday from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Village Funeral Home 135 South St., Ortonville. Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Assn. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com