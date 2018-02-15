GEAR to foster improvements

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich-At the village council meeting on Monday night the new Goodrich Enrichment Activities and Revitalization or GEAR organization was introduced.

“Our goal is to foster a vision for the improvement, development, maintenance, operation, preservation, study and acquisition of parks, gardens, woodlands and wetlands, and their associated lands,” said Michelle Smith, spokesperson for GEAR. “We have organized exclusively for charitable and educational purposes with a mission to inspire and nurture a philanthropic legacy for civic connection, enrichment and educational opportunities within the community.”

Along with Smith, the members include Marisa Swartz, Tim Baracco, Katie Vick, Crystal Chapa, Toni Yaklin and Nicole Ramos. The group is a 501c3. The group will also help raise money for community parks projects.

“We are excited to benefit the Village Parks and Recreation Committee and the community,” she added. “We want people to come downtown to events like Good Times and others. We live in a close community and we want activities for people of all ages.”

The group will spearhead more grant opportunities similar to the recent Michigan Department of Natural Resources Passport Recreation grant for $75,000 awarded last month. The grant will be used to fund an accessible walkway starting just off Hegel Road entry point down the grass hill to a small play area and the pavilion. Other improvements will include, upgrades to the parking area, curbing around the garden area near Commons sign, a handicap assessable parking area, landscaping along the path and memorial benches.

“GEAR will provide the ground work for other grants and projects,” she said.

GEAR can be reached at https://www.facebook.com/

GEARGoodrichEnrichmentActivities

Revitalization/

or email michelle@shiftintogear.org