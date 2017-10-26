Genisys Credit Union opens in township

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.- Genisys Credit Union’s new facility is now open at 1101 S. Ortonville Road.

At 9 a.m., Nov. 6 the public is invited for a ribbon cutting.

Genisys has been in the community since 2005, and moved from the Bueche’s Plaza at 15 Oak Square due to business growth, said Tom Alter, chief marketing officer and senior vice president of Genisys Credit Union.

“The new space will have more conveniences for current and future members,” said Alter.

The non-profit credit union has been around since 1936 and has continually received Bauer Financial’s five-star rating for financial safety and soundness which is the highest rating they could receive, and they continue to bring that security to the branch in Ortonville, added Alter.

“The branch has new features not available at our previous location, including drive up personal and ATM service, instant issue of debit and credit cards,” he said.

The office itself, Alter describes, is contemporary and open with spaces for private consultation with their representatives. There is a 24-hour ATM and night time deposit, which is convenient for anyone who works past bank hours.

“Genisys believes in having a strong presence in the communities we serve,” he said. “We are committed to combining great personal service with the latest in convenient mobile and online services.”

Alter says that this is another enhancement to their dedication to the Brandon Township and Ortonville area and community. The location is convenient to anyone from other communities and residents alike.

The branch has been open for business since Oct. 23.