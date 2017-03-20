Gerrard “Jerry” Beauchamp of Cheboygan, formally of Ortonville, passed away Thursday, March 16, 2017 at Hospice House in Cheboygan. Gerrard “Jerry” Beauchamp of Cheboygan, formally of Ortonville, passed away Thursday, March 16, 2017 at Hospice House in Cheboygan.

He was 73.

A resident of Cheboygan for the past 12 years, Jerry was born June 13, 1943 in Detroit, the son of Clarence and Gladys (Longeway) Beauchamp. He was a member of the Boy Scouts, and attained the rank of Eagle Scout, and was a 1961 graduate of St. Gregory Catholic High School in Detroit. On July 25, 2009 in Cheboygan, he married Patricia Malloy. Jerry worked as a skilled tradesman for General Motors at the Pontiac Motor Division in Pontiac from 1964 until his retirement in 1999. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and card player, especially euchre and poker, also enjoyed golfing, camping, bowling, traveling, and being a general handyman for everyone, fixing many things for his family and friends. Jerry also ushered at the opera house in Cheboygan, and was a member of the Michigan Lighthouse Keeper’s Association, and St. Mary/St. Charles Catholic Church.

Surviving are his wife, Pat, his children, Gerrard Beauchamp, Jr., of Flint, and Bernard (Candace) Beauchamp of Goodrich, Pat’s children, Jerry (Tina) Malloy, Jr., of Cheboygan, Colleen (Tony) Quayle of Reno, Nevada, and Shelly Malloy, also of Cheboygan, 13 grandchildren, Gerrard III, Brandon, Kaitlyn, Ryan, Heather, Nathan, Taelar, Nickolas, Darci, Chloe, Bridget, Austin, and Daisy, 5 great grandchildren, two sisters, Joyce Zanotti of Livonia, and Jeanette (Dan) Alexander of Orman Beach, Florida, a brother, Richard (Carole) Beauchamp of Grand Blanc, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his 1st wife, Bonnie, a grandson, Dustin Sidelinker, a step son, Thomas Malloy, and his siblings, Alec, Clarence, Glenn, and Rosemary Jaskolski.

The family will greet friends on Friday, March 24, 2017, from 5:00pm- 8:00pm, at the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home. The funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 25, 2017 at 11:00am, with the family greeting friends beginning at 10:00am, at St. Mary/St. Charles Catholic Church in Cheboygan. Rev. Duane Wachowiak will officiate, burial will be at Oakhill Cemetery in Benton Township at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Hospice House of Cheboygan.