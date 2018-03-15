GHS-student athletes honored

On March 6, six Goodrich High School student athletes signed letters of intent.

Emily Stambaugh will attend Mott Community College to play softball this fall. Emily has been a two time all GAC selection and a two time all district selection while playing for GHS Head Volleyball Coach Cheryl Dotterer. She plans to major in nursing at Mott Community College. Emily is the daughter of Carol and David Stambaugh.

Abigail Joseph will attend Michigan State University on a scholarship to play softball. Abigail has been an all-conference and all district player in ninth, 10th and 11th grade seasons and was all-state for her 10th and 11th grade season while playing for Head Coach Cheryl Dotterer. She will pursue a degree in Veterinary Medicine at MSU. Abigail is the daughter of John and Christina Joseph.

Morgan Swett plans to attend Northern Michigan University and will play golf. She was a GAC All Conference player, academic all-state honorable mention, all-state first team and multiple time league champion while playing for head coach Loyd Walter and former coach Jason Bescoe. She plans to pursue a degree in bio-chemistry. Morgan is the daughter of Chad and Karen Swett.

Bailey Bryant will continue her golf career at Albion College. Bailey was a state finalist, three time league champion and first team all state while playing for coaches Loyd Walter and Jason Bescoe. She will study pre-medicine. Bailey is the daughter of Janeen and Mark Bryant.

Jake Lederman will continue his football career at Siena Heights. Jake was a multiple time all conference player for the Martians and was selected first team all-state for football his senior season. He will study business. Jake is the son of David and Jane Lederman.

Ethan Young will play baseball and study at Jackson College. He was all-conference selection while playing for Goodrich Head Coach Bob Foreback. He will major in nursing. Ethan is the son of Rob and Nikki Young.