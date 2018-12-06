Goodrich blood drive set for February

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich-Area blood donors will now have to wait until February to give.

Last month, Jerry Warner, Goodrich United Methodist Church, co-blood drive coordinator was notified the Dec. 13 collection was cancelled.

“I was disappointed by the announcement,” said Warner, who has helped spearhead the donation efforts since 2011. “The December blood drive is one of our top producers all year.”

Warren said about 58 units of blood are collected each December.

“The December drive is one of six yearly drives but it’s one of the greatest too,” he said. “During the holidays people get in the giving mood. There are a lot more walk-ins too, we were hoping to get over 60 (units) this month.”

Todd Kulman, is the external communications manager for Biomedical Field Marketing and Communications, responsible for the Flint area blood drives.

“The Red Cross operates nearly 500 blood drives every day – most of which are hosted by generous volunteers – and on occasion, there are circumstances that require the blood drive hours to be changed or the drive to be rescheduled,” said Kulman in a statement.

“All donors with appointments at the affected drive are contacted ahead of time to reschedule; however, the Red Cross regrets if any blood donor is inconvenienced. Blood donation is important in helping ensure a stable blood supply is available for patients in need.”

“We understand that our donors want to help patients and that their time is valuable,” he said. “To help ensure that we are being respectful of both those things, we are encouraging all donors to schedule their donation appointments ahead of time.”

Warner encourages donors to return in February and watch The Citizen newspaper for announcements.

“Come back in February,” he said. “The GUMC supplies homemade soup, bread and cookies to all the donors. “It’s important to give and despite the setback we’ll be here for collection.”

From noon-5:45 p.m., Feb. 7, the Goodrich United Methodist Church, 8071 S. State Road, Goodrich. Call 1-800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org with sponsor code Goodrich UMC. Individuals 17 years and older who are in good health may donate blood. Donor card, driver’s license or MI ID required to donate. Drop ins are also welcome.