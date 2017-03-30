Goodrich Board OKs full-time athletic trainer

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich-

On Monday night the school board of trustees voted 7-0 to accept a comprehensive contract with Davison-based ATI Physical Therapy for full time athletic training. The training is necessary for injury prevention, support and student safety at both practices and game events.

“For many years we have relied on a per diem contract with Gai Clemmer for our athletic training services,” said Dave Davis, district athletic director. “Gai accepted a new position and can no longer work as our athletic trainer. This past fall and winter the district contracted with Carrie Yelle of ATI on a per diem basis to assemble a contract for athletic services on a full-time basis. This will allow us to increase our professional monitoring.”

ATI Physical Therapy serves more than 200 sports medicine contracts covering pro teams, universities, high schools, middle schools and athletic clubs. The nationwide company employes more than 6,000 clinicians and clinic staff, as well as corporate team members. ATI operate hundreds of clinics nationally to serve over 400,000 patients annually.

“Our student athletes will now have available a full time trainer during games and practices,” added Davis.

Locally, Davison, Lapeer, Linden and Grand Blanc have similar contracts. The cost to the district is $30,000 per year which provides a trainer 35 hours per week.

“We will now always have someone on staff for coverage,” added Davis. “If there are multiple events they will carry a phone, they can respond.”

“Based on the number of student athletes, that’s about $50 per student,” he continued. “For the health and safety of students it’s a pretty good deal for full time on staff trainer. We can set the hours and divvy up the time as they are needed.”

The district had budgeted $10,000 for a physical trainer for the 2016-17 school year.

“The additional $20,000 needed is in the budget and with a few changes and belt tightening we can make it work without raising fees,” he said.

“At some point I’m worried about liability for not only the players but also the coaches to not have someone around for professional assessment. It covers JV and middle school for what ever hours we set.”