Goodrich Equestrian team third in states

From Oct. 12-15, Goodrich High School participated in the Michigan Interscholastic Horsemanship Association (MIHA) State Championship meet at the Midland County Fairgrounds. Forty Michigan high school equestrian teams qualified to compete in four divisions based on the number of riders on each team. This year Goodrich competed in Division B, the fourth straight year that Goodrich High School has qualified. The three previous years they finished 7th, 5th, and State Reserve Champs (2nd) in 2016.

Teams compete for points in 17 class/events to determine the Champion and Reserve Champion. Competition was judged by two judges in Showmanship, English, Western, Saddle Seat riding, trail, and jumping. There were four speed classes where points were awarded based on the best elapsed time. Each speed class ran twice with points awarded in each heat.

Goodrich was in a tight battle all weekend with Ludington, Midland, Bullock Creek and Grand Haven— Goodrich took home third place of 10 teams in Division B.

Goodrich was led by four seniors Collin DeSota, Barbara Higdon, Rachel King and Shelbie Edgett. Collin Desota placed first in the state in Western Showmanship, Western bareback and Flag Race. Barbara Higdon placed third in the state in Saddleseat Pattern and earned a second place in Western riding pattern. Rachel King placed third and fourth in the State competing in the Cloverleaf pattern timed event. Shelbie Edgett was an asset to the team as Senior Assistant Coach. There were six underclassmen, three sophomores Cassidy Bartkowiak, Curtice DeSota and Rebecca King, and three freshmen Julia Foster, McKenzie Melosh and Aubrey Stockwell all of which were contributors to the team’s overall third place in the state. Goodrich Equestrian Team will be looking forward to making it back to States for a fifth straight year in 2018.