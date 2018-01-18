Goodrich park DNRPR grant OK’d

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich-On Jan. 10, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources approved a Passport Recreation grant for $75,000 for the village.

In February 2017, the village council voted 4-1 to seek a grant from the MDNR to improve the entry to the Goodrich Commons at the Hegel Road downtown access, also known as “the turnaround drive.”

The grant will require a match in funds, donated materials or services of $25,000. Of which the village approved $19,000.

The Fleming Foundation, Ken’s Redi Mix and Goodrich Village volunteers have also agreed to donate funds and services.

“This grant will improve the driveway and create a more recognizable and usable entry point into the park for pedestrians from the downtown,” said Angie Adamec, member of the Goodrich Parks and Recreation Committee.

The grant will be used to fund an accessible walkway starting just off Hegel Road entry point down the grass hill to a small play area and the pavilion. Other improvements will include, upgrades to the parking area, curbing around the garden area near Commons sign, a handicap assessable parking area, landscaping along the path and memorial benches.

The Recreation Passport local grant program uses a portion of the funds gathered from the purchase of the state park entrance tag now attached to license plates.

According to the MDNR, a total of 73 applications were evaluated under the program totaling $4,823,400 in requests. MDNR Director Keith Creagh recommended funding 22 recreation projects totalling $1,468,900.

In 2010 the Recreation Passport replaced the Motor Vehicle Permit or window sticker required for entry to state parks, recreation areas and boating access sites. According to the MDNR the grant program may only be used for local development projects. The program is focused on renovating and improving existing parks, but the development of new parks is eligible.

“We will welcome those who may wish to contribute their expertise, time, efforts or materials to this long-awaited project,” she said. “Thank you to our sponsors and those that contributed to this project.”

The project will be completed by the fall of 2019.

All donated services and materials would help the village fulfill its portion of the matching funds. The Parks and Recreation Committee usually meets the first Thursday of each month at 5:30 p.m., Goodrich Administration building, lower level. Call 810-636-2570