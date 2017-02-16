Goodrich Senior housing complex back on table

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich

-On Monday night the village council voted 5-0 to verify that 70 sewer units were available for a proposed village senior apartment complex.

The request is needed prior to a 7 p.m., Feb. 27 village planning commission meeting at the adiministration building to hear a request for rezoing of about 5.5 acres on the north side of Hegel Road about 600 feet east of M-15. The undeveloped property is currently zoned Low Density Residential —which allows for single family homes.

The applicant is requesting rezoning to Planned Unit Development which allows for a variety of housing development such as condominiums, duplexes or senior housing.

Following the planning commisson recommandations regarding the zoning— a special village council meeting will be at 6 p.m., March 6 regarding the proposed development of a single senior housing building with 70 units. The special meeting is paid for by the applicant.

The development proposes a courtyard type design with about a third of the site to remain in a natural state.

“The village has plenty of sewer units to take care of the existing and proposed projects,” said Jakki Sidge, village administrator. “The county is currently working on area pump stations to assure they are adequate. The applicants have a deadline of April 3, 2017 to send the proposal to Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA).”

The application, which requires the rezoning approval, sewer units availability along with a conceptual proposal, will be for phase one of a building to house 70—one- or two-bedroom apartments for individuals 55-years-old and up. The property was purchased about six years ago from the Goodrich United Methodist Church.

Goodrich Haven Senior Living Complex will feature 16 two-bedroom apartments and 54 one-bedroom apartments. They will be targeted toward low-income senior citizens who are capable of independent living. Unit sizes range from 650-672 square feet for a one bedroom to 883-976 square feet for a two-bedroom. Goodrich Haven Senior Living will also include a senior center.

The applicant is also seeking a possible tax abatement from the village. However, the council tabled the request until a meeting between the village attorney, council members and applicants can occur.

Funding for the project comes from the MSHDA who, once the project is approved, will issue low income housing tax credits to investors to build the affordable rental housing. The corporations, banking institutions, or individuals then claim a credit against their tax liability annually for a period of 10 years.

The proposal sets aside all of the units for residents earning 30, 40, or 60 percent or less of the Genesee County Area Median Income using the Michigan State Housing Development Authority Low Income Housing Tax Credit.