Goodrich student athlete signing day

On April 19 seven Goodrich schloar athletes signed letters of intent to attend colleges this fall.

Rachel Dolan signed with Grand Valley State University to pole vault as part of the Lakers track and field program. While at Goodrich Rachel has been a multiple time conference champion in the pole fault, she holds the school and conference record and finished third in the state in 2015 and fourth in 2016. She has been named academic all-state in 2015 and 2016 and has qualified for multiple meets on the national level during the off-season. Rachel is the daughter of Timothy and Mary Jane Dolan. She is undecided on her program of study at GVSU.

Cody Orcutt signed with Davenport University for wrestling. At Goodrich he has been a two time state qualifier for the MHSAA individual wrestling finals, was a member of the 2016 league, district, and regional wrestling team that qualified for the final four and has been all conference finalist for the GAC on two occasions. Cody Orcutt is the son of Ryan and Tricia Guzman. He plans to study business at Davenport University.

Abby Francis signed with Daemen College, a Division II college in Amherst, N.Y., to play volleyball. Abby was selected all-conference in basketball where she helped her team reach the final four in 2015, was all-conference multiple times, all-region and all-state in volleyball, leading her team to a league championship and final four appearance in 2015. Abby holds the school record for kills with 1,422. Abigail is the daughter of Shannon and Robert Francis.

Abby plans to study pre-dental while at Daemen College.

Rose Perry signed with Northwood University to play soccer. While at Goodrich, she was a member of the 2015 GAC Championship soccer team. Rose will major in management information systems at Northwood. Rose is the daughter of Stuart and Taj Perry.

Zach McIntire signed with Kalamazoo Valley Community College for baseball. Zach also played for Coach Foreback, was a 2nd team all-conference selection his junior year, and hit his first home run in April. He plans on majoring in kinesiology. Zach is the son of Kim and Hal McIntire.

Luke Kleindl signed to play baseball for Wilmington College, an NCAA Division III program in Ohio. Luke played baseball at Goodrich for Hall of Fame Coach Bob Foreback. While at Goodrich, Luke earned all-conference, all-district, and all-regional honors and was named 2nd team all-state. Luke is the son of Tim and April Kleindl. He plans on majoring in agricultural business while at Wilmington.

Wyatt Sims signed with Mott Community College to play baseball for the Bears. Wyatt has been a baseball team captain and also earned all-conference honors as a catcher as a member of the varsity team. Wyatt is the son of Shannon and Robbin Sims. He plans on majoring in psychology.