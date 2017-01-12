Goodrich United Methodist Church names interim pastor

By David Fleet

Editor

On Jan. 8, the Dr. Rev. Steven Buck stepped in as the interim pastor at the Goodrich United Methodist Church.

Buck, 66, replaced the Rev. Won Kim who had served since July 2015.

A northern Wisconsin native, Buck is a confirmed Green Bay Packer backer.

“The last time the Packers won the Super Bowl I preached with a cheesehead on,” said Buck. “Perhaps you should root against the Packers.”

The son of a pastor and denominational leader in the Wesleyan Church, Buck is a graduate of Whitnall High School, located near Milwaukee. He attended Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion, Ind., and earned a master’s in divinity from Ashbury Theological Seminary located in Wilmore, Ky. He received a doctorate from Adrian College in Adrian, Mich.

During his career as a pastor, Buck served at Yale Methodist Church, Marquette First United Methodist Church and 15 years as pastor at Flint Court Street United Methodist Church. Buck retired in 2013 at Northville United Methodist Church.

Following retirement, Buck accepted a 1-year interim appointment to Lansing Trinity United Methodist Church.

“The next 12 months were spent in Lebanon, New Hampshire,” he said.

“My wife Susan and I played nanny to our first grandchild Orla. To be truthful, Susan did most of the work. It was an amazing experience.”

Susan is a retired elementary teacher, specializing in early childhood reading. She taught at various schools in Michigan including 15 years in the Kearsley School District.

Susan and Steven have two adult children, Matt a fifth and sixth grade teacher in Norwich, Vt. and Stephanie, a Fenton resident.

“I have lived in parsonages since I was a child,” he said. “The home we purchased in Grand Blanc is the first home Susan and I have ever owned. We are happy to be here in Goodrich, being the pastor is and exciting and solemn responsibility.”

Goodrich United Methodist Church, 8071 S State Road, Goodrich. Services are 9:25 a.m. and 11:05 a.m. Sunday school 11:05 a.m. Call 810-636-2444.