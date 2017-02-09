Greater Ortonville Chamber of Commerce dissolved

By David Fleet

Editor

On Feb. 7 the Greater Ortonville Chamber of Commerce board of directors voted 5-1 to disband the local organization.

Roy Langolf, chamber vice-president, said a lack of interest prompted the vote.

“Today the chamber consists of about 30 members,” said Langolf, owner of Village Funeral Home, 135 South St., Ortonville. “We just can’t make the bills to keep going. It takes about 50 members to keep the chamber viable. I’m disappointed, but we really needed more businesses to keep this going.”

Chamber members were notified on Thursday via email that reimbursement checks for 2017 dues would be dispersed as soon as possible.

The Greater Ortonville Chamber of Commerce spearheaded several projects in the community including annual fireworks, the Business Expo, scholarships for area high school seniors and sponsorships to local festivals including Septemberfest.

“You just can’t run a chamber without businesses—it’s that simple,” he said. “Last week’s business expo at Brandon High School only 12 (businesses) signed up.”

The decline in chamber interest has been steady.

According to past chamber records in 2002 the Ortonville Chamber of Commerce expo drew 98 businesses. In 2005 there were about 100 members of the Greater Ortonville Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s just a guess, but the internet plays a role in the downfall of the chamber and other local civic groups,” added Langolf. “Many community groups are struggling for membership.”

Bob Thomas the executive director of the Michigan Chamber of Commerce representing more than 300 chambers in 83 counties was surprised at the closure.

“The downturn in the economy a few years ago created a lot of stress on small business—many could not afford the dues,” said Thomas. “Many chambers were looking for other ways of hanging on to members. However, since then we’ve seen an upswing in the last two or three years. Specifically in northern Oakland County chambers like the Oxford, Lake Orion and Clarkston have thrived.”

Thomas said unless there is a real lack of local business—chambers must make sure they are delivering the services necessary to keep members

“For example the City of Clare has a population of just over 3,000 yet the Chamber of Commerce has about 200 members with an annual budget of about $150,000 has grown over the years by creating programs to meet the needs of the members,” he said. “While every community is different the common thread are the millennial-owned businesses who are starting to take over are popping up. The next generation, those in their mid-30s or younger are leading marketing departments now. Often the chamber fees are first to get cut they don’t have time to go out and have a beer, rather they are striving to get things done. They are really a different management mix.”