Groveland Township master plan hearing

By David Fleet

Editor

Groveland Twp.

-On May 22, about 60 residents, business owners and public officials attended the first public meeting to update the township master plan.

The meeting was led by Bob DePalma, township supervisor and township planner Ben Tallerico, senior associate of Beckett & Raeder.

The township master plan, a policy document that provides direction for future development, had not been updated for several years and will take about a year to complete, said DePalma.

“The response to the meeting was awesome,” said DePalma. “Key in the discussions were township areas along Dixie Highway and M-15. It’s very clear from the first meeting that no ‘big box stores’ or high density housing developments are coming anytime soon. Rather, we are preserving the rural character and focusing on the recreational area near Dixie Highway.”

About 90 percent of the township will stay the same, the 10 percent is up for discussion, he added.

Information from the meeting was gathered and will be compiled by Tellerico.

“This meeting was a chance for residents to chat about ideas and visions for the township,” said DePalma. “Input from the DNR, Oakland County and the Holly Recreation areas are also part of the meeting.”

Additional meetings regarding the master plan will be scheduled. For more information call 248-634-4152.