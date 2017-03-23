Gun dog training, kennel business expanding

By David Fleet

Editor

Brandon Twp.

-It was the right mix.

Fred Saber had trained dogs professionally for more than two decades—so when the opportunity to expand his business by taking over Maple Lane Kennels from the former owners who were retiring came up, it was an easy choice.

“It just came together for us,” said Fred, who along with wife Kelley and assistant dog trainer Mike Green, formed Wing Shot Kennels, LLC Gun Dog Training/ Maple Lane Kennels, 2939 Hummer Lake Road, Ortonville last fall.

“We were very excited to give our customers the opportunity to board, groom, and train their dogs in the same facility,” said Fred. “Our mission is to provide extreme obedience. All our work is done without treats for all those high energy dogs.”

From beginning to advanced dogs Fred and Mike welcome the opportunity.

“Each year we offer four seminars for those who want to learn more about training hunting dogs,” he said. “We prepare dogs for hunting season or competition—stop by and visit our facility.”

Saber and his staff pride themselves in maintaining an immaculate state-of-the-art facility and upholding the highest standards in customer service and pet care. They get to know each animal’s personality and are able to give them more one-on-one attention.

Between the Wing Shot Kennels in Goodrich and Maple Lane Kennels in Brandon Township, there’s room for boarding 65 animals.

“Because of the design of our kennels, the dogs are never out in the elements,” said Saber. “The kennel flooring is cement, which is the best surface as far as disinfecting. Dogs are fed once or twice a day, according to your pet’s schedule. Dogs have access to fresh water 24 hours a day. You may bring simple bedding for your dog. It must be easily machine washable.”

For more information call 248-627-4445 | info@maplelanekennels.com