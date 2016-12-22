Hall of Fame bound:Martian Coach Foreback to be inducted

By David Fleet

Editor

With 17 league championships, 11 district titles, three regional crowns and three trips to the state quarterfinals, Martian Varsity Baseball Head Coach Bob Foreback will have a new accolade when he leads his 23rd team next season.

Earlier this month Foreback, 583-277-3 with Goodrich, was selected to the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Foreback will join new inductees John Fitzko, Swartz Creek High School; Craig Tryche, Bedford High School and Jerry Holley, Ann Arbor Pioneer High School for the ceremony at Zuccaro’s Banquet Hall in Clinton Township. The inductees will also be honored at the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association 36th annual East vs.West high school All-Star Game in July at Comerica Park. Foreback and the other inductees’ names will be etched on a plaque permanently at Comerica.

“There are hundreds of moms and dads along with committed players that truly made this honor happen,” said Foreback. “It’s very humbling to be named along with some outstanding high school baseball coaches.”

Foreback, 47, a 1987 Ovid-Elsie High School graduate, attended Saginaw Valley State University, receiving a bachelor’s degree in education in 1992. He taught chemistry for one year at Holly High School then returned to earn a master’s degree in counseling from SVSU. In 1994 he was hired as counselor at Goodrich High School.

“I played baseball at Ovid-Elise High School and actually made the Saginaw Valley baseball team my freshman year,” he said. “I could see there were better players on the team so I opted to take another route as a coach.”

Foreback’s coaching experience included JV baseball coach at Ovid-Elsie High School; freshman boys basketball coach at Bay City Western High School; assistant varsity baseball coach at Holly High School; and JV boys basketball and JV boys golf coach at Goodrich High School.

“The (Goodrich) varsity baseball coaching job was open the same year I arrived,” he said. “I was actually coaching the (Goodrich) boys junior varsity basketball team my first year. The Goodrich Athletic Director Al Martus offered the varsity baseball coaching position to Ron Wagner, the Brandon High School coach. Lucky for me he turned it down. Al gave me chance to coach varsity.”

In 1995, Foreback’s first year coaching, the Goodrich baseball team finished the season with a 19-18 record.

“We won the last game of the season to go over 500 (winning percentage) that first season,” he said. “In my 22 seasons with Goodrich we ended up with only one losing season.”

Foreback has worked with many outstanding athletes over his career at Goodrich High School.

“Baseball is thriving here in Goodrich,” he added. “Despite other sports we have a strong turnout every spring—the numbers are very good. I encourage the baseball players to participate in other sports too—they need a break from baseball although batting cages and the gym are open to baseball in the colder months.”

While making a professional team is the dream of many players, making it into the highest level is a challenge.

“It’s all about arm strength,” he said. “The players that move on to the next level need a rocket for an arm. Players can increase speed just a little, maybe five or six miles per hour, but honestly, you’re born with that arm speed. That’s the real difference for those in the major leagues.”

“Baseball is unique sport that mixes one-on-one, when it’s batter versus pitcher—then transcends into a team sport, too,” he said. “Baseball can be slow for those that don’t really understand the game. But there’s always something going on for every player, every pitch.”

Foreback’s stellar career as a coach was established by his parents.

“My father coached Ovid-Elsie varsity basketball for 35 years,” he said. “My mother was a longtime Dodger fan—she really taught me to love the game baseball. We always had a game on the radio or television growing up She’s passed away, but would be so proud of me right now.”

Scott Evans, chairman of the MHSBCA, said Foreback will join an elite group.

“It takes 25 years of coaching or 250 wins to qualify for the hall of fame,” said Evans. “Over his years as a coach, Foreback has participated in more than 700 high school baseball games. Just consider the amount of time donated to high school baseball practice, travel with the players. It’s really a lifetime commitment for coaches.”

In 23 years as varsity baseball coach, Foreback’s teams won league championships in 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2016. District championships in 1995, 1997, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2008, 2010, 2011 and 2012. Regional championships 2001, 2003 and 2008. The state quarter finals in 2001, 2003 and 2008.