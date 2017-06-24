Hannah J. Dawley

Connect on Linked in

DAWLEY, Hannah J. – Of Goodrich, age 16, died Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at her residence.

Funeral service will be held 11am Monday, June 26, 2017 at Goodrich United Methodist Church, 8071 S. State Road, Goodrich,

Pastor Joel Walther officiating.

Private burial in Lakeview Cemetery in Clarkston.

Contributions may be made to A.L.S. Association or Michigan Humane Society.

Visitation 4-8pm Sunday at the Swartz Funeral Home, 1225 West Hill Road, Flint. Visitation 10am Monday at church until the time of the service.

Hannah was born in Grand Blanc on August 29, 2000. She attended Goodrich High School and was a member of the National Honor Society and the DECA Club. Hannah was also a tutor, played volleyball and was involved in dance.

Surviving are mother and father Kristie and Jeff Dawley (Cherie) of Goodrich;

brothers, J.R. and Chase;grandparents, Delores Dearborn of Goodrich and Diane Dawley of Escanaba;

great-grandmother, Louise Hutchins of Goodrich;aunts and uncles, Chris and wife Melba Dawley, Michelle and husband Steve Andrews, Mike and wife Kathy Dearborn, Terry and husband Eddie Dearborn, Craig and wife, Ann Hutchins;cousins, Ashley, Jessica, Kaidyn, Matt, Sarah, Jessica, Jake, Katie, Erik, Megan, Katie, Matt;and a host of special friends.She was preceded in death by grandparents, Prudence Dawley, Ray Dawley and Harry Dearborn.