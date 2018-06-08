Hannah’s Legacy Foundation golf scramble

hosted by the Atlas Valley Country Club, 8313 Perry Road, Grand Blanc. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., June 25, for the 1st annual golf scramble benefiting Hannah’s Legacy Foundationhosted by the Atlas Valley Country Club, 8313 Perry Road, Grand Blanc.

Hannah’s Legacy Foundation aims to help others.

“ Hannah was the type of person who loved everything and wanted to help everyone, it was just her nature,” said Jeff Dawley her father. “So we want to carry on those traits and through the foundation we will!”

The proceeds from the golf scramble will fund a scholarship to a deserving Goodrich student.

“We also hope to provide additional assistance as the foundation grows,” he said. “We will carry on all the good Hannah did and we intend to help others as we do it!