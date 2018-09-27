Hegel Road project eyed by village

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich-On Tuesday night during a special meeting the village council moved forward on two road projects.

The board OK’d the application process for two sections of Hegel Road—from the bridge over Kearsley Creek to Senica Street and from the Goodrich Country Club west to the village limits. Wade Trim will make a proposal for the village.

The current Hegel Road condition is rated a three out of 10 when Genesee County Road Commission used the PASER evaluation.

The Pavement Surface Evaluation and Rating is a visual inspection to evaluate pavement surface conditions. A ten rating is the best and a one are failed roads.

Hegel Road is rated poor.

In 2008 about 1,800 feet of Hegel Road was replaced from 30 feet east of Senica Street to 30 feet west of the Goodrich Country Club. The downtown area of the village will not be affected. The cost to the village was $42,000.

“When we did that last Hegel Road project in 2008 there were old tiles and drains under the road that needed attention,” added Sidge. “So there’s no telling what we could find when and if the project goes forward.”

The council also OK’s an agreement with Eastern Asphalt for about $79,000 to replace the parking lot and driveway to the village offices. The price is locked in until next year. The project is expected to be completed in spring 2019.