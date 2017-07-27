‘Hometown Hero Packing Party’ draws community support

By David Fleet

Editor

It’s been more than 10 years since two Army soldiers, both Ortonville natives, crossed paths more than 4,000 miles from home.

The chance meeting in 2007 between Lt. Justin Quisenberry and PFC Joseph Miracle was at a cell phone store on a military base while they were stationed in Vicenza, Italy.

Quisenberry shared his story following the July 22, Hometown Hero Packing Party at the Old Town Hall in downtown Ortonville. About 140 Miracle boxes, which included small items such as candy, jerky and T-shirts were compiled to be distributed to deployed troops. About 50 individuals gathered for the packing party coordinated by the Friends of AMOS in partnership with Desert Angel, Inc. Approximately $2,500 was also raised to fund the postage of $17.35 per box to ship overseas.

The gathering reflected on the ultimate sacrifice of PFC Joseph Miracle, made on July 5, 2007 as part of the 173rd Airborne. Miracle, 22, sustained wounds from enemy small-arms fire and indirect fire in the Watapor Valley of Kunar Province, Afghanistan. While on patrol his unit came under fire. He gave his life defending his unit and had been in Afghanistan only 35 days.

Quisenberry, a 2000 Brandon High School alumni and 2004 West Point graduate, was also a member of the 173rd Airborne completing three combat tours in Afghanistan as platoon leader, executive officer and company commander, and receiving three Bronze Stars and the Meritorious Service Medal before leaving the military in 2012.

“It was May or late April 2007,” Quesinberry recalled. “I knew Joe (Miracle) was in the 173rd and we knew each other’s families back in Ortonville. Joe graduated Brandon a few years after me, so I was not sure where he was exactly—the 173rd is a massive outfit.”

Quisenberry remembers the encounter with Miracle while standing in line at the cell phone store at a Vicenza, Italy military base.

“I was waiting to purchase minutes on a card for our cell phones to call home,” he said. “I heard someone say from behind me, ‘Ortonville.’ I thought, did I hear that right? Then I heard, ‘Brandon High School—it’s Justin right?’ I remember turning around and saying ‘It’s Doug Miracle’s little brother, right?’ We talked for maybe 10 minutes, then went our separate ways.”

At that time, Quisenberry was in the first battalion and Miracle was in the second of the 173rd. Both combat units of 500 to 800 soldiers were to be deployed to Afghanistan within the next week and they were— with Miracle’s battalion going to the northeast section of Afghanistan while Quisenberry’s went east.

“I heard the news of his death the same day it happened in July,” said Quisenberry. “While it’s a big outfit, we are both infantry and a very tight group. It was big news and hard to take for everyone. The news spreads very fast.”

Quisenberry, along with his wife, Jodie, and daughters, Nora and Margaret, assisted in the packing party and emphasized the importance of the project.

“For many soldiers, you don’t get access to mail or packages very often,” he said. “Often you’re in a remote and isolated area, so it’s just not possible. When the mail truck or helicopter shows up with the mail, the whole attitude of the group changes. It makes such a difference. Especially the letters from citizens that often come in the boxes. There’s something about getting a letter that makes the connection home real.”

Judy Miracle, the mother of Joseph, said the Miracle Box appeal must keep going.

“Ortonville is a wonderful place to live and the community truly stepped up with this project,” said Miracle. “We still have many soldiers overseas— some on their second and third deployments. It’s just so important that they are never forgotten and that events like packing these boxes continue across the nation.”