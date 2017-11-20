Howard Keith Swett

SWETT, HOWARD KEITH of Goodrich; Died November 19, 2017.  He was 94.  Born in Three Rivers, Swett, Howard V17-78Michigan to the late Teo and Twila (nee:Thayer).  He is survived by two children, Barbara (George) Heenan and Gregory (Elizabeth Neuville) Swett; 11 grandchildren, Jared, Megan, Jeff, Scott, Angie, Kristin, Charlie, Brendan, Ryan, Colleen and Sean; also survived by 10 great grandchildren, Olivia, Edward, Phoebe, Jessica, Joshua, Zachary, Tyler, Lauren, Sylvia and Eden; he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Helen; two children, Nancy and Don Swett.  Howard was a veteran of the United States Army-Air Corp during WWII.  Family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at St. Anne Catholic Church (825 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville) from 9:00 a.m. until the Mass of the Resurrection at 11:00 a.m. There will be a Rosary at 10:00 a.m.  Interment will be at White Pigeon Cemetery, White Pigeon on Friday, November 24, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.  Funeral arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOMEORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville.   Memorial contributions may be made to OCEF.  To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com

