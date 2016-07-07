Interest in Goodrich Haven swells

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich-A senior housing project in the village moved one step closer to reality last week.

And it may be full even before it opens.

Village officials gathered with John Hambrick of JGH Consulting to further discuss the future of Goodrich Haven. When completed, the planned project will feature 52 one- or two-bedroom apartments for individuals 55-years-old and up. The complex will be located on 6-and-a-half acres on the northeast corner of M-15 and Hegel Road. The property was purchased by the developer about six years ago from the Goodrich United Methodist Church.

The apartments will be targeted toward low-income senior citizens who are capable of independent living.

Unit sizes range from about 725 square feet for a one bedroom to 1,083 square feet for a two bedroom. A total of 39 units will be one bedroom and 13 units will be two bedrooms. According to the development strategy, a total of four phases of apartments are possible. Goodrich Haven will also include a senior center open to the community.

While the final number of available apartments is still uncertain until a site plan is approved —more than 80 perspective residents have expressed interest in the facility.

“The response from the community has been outstanding,” said long-time area resident Emery Bennett, who says the idea has been in the works for many years. “We felt there was a growing need for affordable housing for seniors and it was becoming more and more evident as our population ages. We are committed to getting this project moving this fall.”

Hambrick said funding for the project comes from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority who, once the project is approved, will issue low-income housing tax credits to investors to build the affordable rental housing. The corporations, banking institutions, or individuals then claim a credit against their tax liability annually for a period of 10 years. After ten years we will look to refinance the project for renovations. The hearing on the funding will be this October.

The proposal sets aside all of the units for residents earning 30, 40, or 60 percent or less of the Genesee County area median income using the Michigan State Housing Development Authority Low Income Housing Tax Credit. The division is six units at 30 percent area median income; 16 units at 40 percent AMI; and 30 units at 60 percent AMI. The 2015 median income for Genesee County is $53,800.

Jakki Sidge, village administrator, said the application for the project was submitted on Wednesday.

“Wednesday’s meeting included a discussion with the village planner,” she said. “The next step will be the village planning commission and presenting a site plan. They will consider a zoning change to a planned unit develpment — for more than 90 units. If the planning commissions OKs this it will then go to village council for approval.”

Sidge said there are enough sewer tap-ins available for the first phase of the project, but additional tap-ins may have to be purchased.