It’s not Christmas without Santa Dogs

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Santa Dogs are coming to Bueche’s.

For the 36th year, Carl Liepmann has organized the Santa Dogs fundraiser at Bueche’s Food Worlds at both the Flushing and Ortonville locations.

The fundraiser is for the Humane Society of Genesee County, and not only raises money but also gets food donated for the shelter. The money raised goes toward food, cleaning supplies and other needs for the shelter.

“I’ve been doing it for 36 years, and every year we’ve exceeded the year before,” said Liepmann. “I’m not sure that’s going to happen this year because someone made a large donation last year, and I’m not sure if it’s going to happen again this year.”

Last year, the Santa Dogs fundraiser raised $19,001.

“Of course, we’ll take all the large donations that people want to make,” laughed Liepmann.T

Santa Dog himself, “Birch,” will be at the Flushing location, 300 W. Main St., Flushing, Dec. 18-23 9 a.m.-7 p.m. His reindogs, such as the German Shepherd Rose, who participated last year, will be one of the dogs at the Bueche’s location in Ortonville, 400 N. Ortonville Road, Ortonville, on Dec. 12-15 at 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

“It just wouldn’t be Christmas without Santa Dog,” said Liepmann.