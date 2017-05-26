Jack E. Dutcher of Goodrich passed away peacefully on March 15, 2017.

He was 87.

Preceded in death by his loving wife Shirley of 64 years, daughter Darlene Ridley, grandson Tanner Downs, his parents Ervin and Hazel Dutcher and his siblings Ervin Dutcher Jr., Monroe Dutcher and Loisann Cain; loving father of Debra (Clifford) Wilkerson, Suzanne (Kenneth) Friddle and Cynthia (Kevin) Wilson; father-in-law of Bob Downs; foster father of Krista Thomas and special uncle of Dan Rowden; cherished papa and grampie of 11 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren; brother of Delores Gaudard; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Jack was a veteran of the Korean war. He retired from Fisher Body-Orion Plant in 1983 and enjoyed his retirement years traveling with Shirley in their motor homes. His motto in life was to “THINK POSITIVE”. He loved fishing, socializing and gardening, but nothing brought more light to his eyes than his grandkids and great grandkids. A celebration of life gathering will be held on June 11, 2017 from 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm at 3476 Shady Lane, Ortonville, Mi. 48462