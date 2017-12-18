Jack Lee Bucholz

BUCHOLZ, JACK LEE of Ortonville; died December 16, 2017; he was 96. Born on May 17, 1921 in Detroit, Michigan to the late John and Bessie (nee: Wiser) Bucholz. He is survived by four children, Gary (Fran) Bucholz, Bonnie (the late Doug) Reidsema, Jeffrey (Barbara) Bucholz and Kathleen (the late Paul) Salvador; daughter-in-law, Joy Bucholz; also survived by 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jeanne Bucholz; two sons, Gregory and John Bucholz; one brother William Bucholz;one sister, Betty Lange. He was a proud veteran who served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. Participated is nine campaigns, including the Battle of Leyte Gulf where his ship the USS Princeton was sunk. Jack held numerous positions in the automotive, advertising and newspaper industries retiring from the Oakland Press in 1984. Jack was a member of Alcoholic Anonymous having 49 years of sobriety and was instrumental in helping many struggling alcoholics achieve life changing sobriety. Born in the Roaring Twenties and raised during the Great Depression, we b oth mourn and celebrate a life that spans more than 1/3 of this country’s history. Despite his career successes he always considered his family his greatest legacy. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME–ORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly.