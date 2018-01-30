Jack Williams Sr.

Jack L. Williams Sr., formerly of Ortonville & Rochester Hills Michigan as well as Vero Beach Florida, age 83, passed away on January 27th, 2018 in Kalkaska, Michigan and now rests in the arms of his Lord & Savior.

Jack was born to Wilma (Thompson) & Kenneth B. Williams on Thursday, January 25th, 1935 in Georgetown Illinois. His family moved to Michigan when he was 4 years old. He was a graduate of Pontiac Central High School.

He met the love of his life, Darlene Johnson while spending the summer with his grandmother in Muskegon Heights Michigan. His grandmothers best friend was Darlene’s mother. He told Darlene the first day he met her, “ I’m gonna marry you” and she told him he was crazy. After a long distance relationship, they tied the knot on June 26th1954 in Muskegon Heights Michigan. He & Darlene raised their 3 children in Sterling Heights later moving to Ortonville in 1969, living on Big Fish Lake & later on Hummer Lake Rd. He was an talented water skier, and was usually the first one skiing on Big Fish Lake after the ice melted, with Darlene driving the boat and all of us bundled up in our winter coats. He was a wizard at crossword puzzles as well as an artist, painting in acrylic and oil. Jack was an avid reader.

His favorite author was Ernest Hemmingway. Jacks favorite quote: “We’re stronger in the places we’ve been broken.” By Ernest Hemmingway.

Jack worked for Pontiac Motors for a short time and later learned his trade from working at Barnes Industries, Inc., Modern American Corp. Inc., and Beaver Precision, Inc., before opening his own company, “J.W. Mfg., Inc.”, first locating in Ortonville Michigan and later moving to Royal Oak and then Troy, Michigan.

The greatest achievement of his career, was when his company was contracted by Kinsler Fuel Injection to manufacture components of the fuel injection system for the Aurora V-8 Engines for the 1997 Indianapolis 500 season. Ten of the 11 drivers who qualified, used the Aurora V-8 engines, posting the ten fastest speeds. Jack and all three of his children worked together on this project. The Top 5 Finishers of the 1997 Indy 500 were all Aurora V-8 engines.

Jack semi-retired at 67, but couldn’t stay away from his love of machining. He worked in Florida operating the newest technology machines that he had only dreamed of until his retirement in 2008.

He is survived by two siblings; a brother, Alan (Kaye) Williams of Tennessee and a sister, Nancy (Ken) Tucker of Arkansas; three children, Debra Jean Minnock of Michigan, Riva (Lyal) Bigger of Michigan and Jack L. Williams Jr., of Florida; Seven grand children; Steve Jr. (Jennifer) Minnock of KY, Chad Minnock, of MI Sean Bigger of MI, Marie (Ben) Keaster of MI, Jack 4th (Billie) Williams of MI, Megan (Mark) Hofert of MI, and Amber Williams of MI, ten nieces & nephews, and fifteen great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, two sisters and two grandsons.

He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Ortonville early in his life, when his wife was organist and he sang in the choir. He attended Highland United Methodist Church with his daughter after returning to Michigan from Florida.

Visitation will be at Lewis E. Wint Funeral Home in Clarkston, MI 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Friday, February 2nd, 2018. The

Funeral service will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, February 3rd, 2018 at Highland United Methodist Church, 680 W. Livingston Rd., Highland Mi.