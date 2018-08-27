James Cartwright

CARTWRIGHT, JAMES WESLEY of Clearwater Campground, Ortonville; died August 24, 2018. He was 92. Born April 19, 1926 in Mayfield, Kentucky to the late Clyde and Tula (nee: Hall) Cartwright. He is survived by two sons, Wayne Cartwright and James (Bonnie) Cartwright, Jr.; two daughters, Kathleen (Bill) Luberda and Coleen (Rick) Puckett; six grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jessie Cartwright. James retired as a mechanic from the Detroit Fire Department and was a veteran of the U.S. Army WWII and a recipient of the Purple Heart and Bronze Star. Funeral service will be 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South St., Ortonville. Pastor Tom Hampton, officiating. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association. To send a condolence to the family, please go towww.villagefh.com.