James Edmund Egan of Ortonville passed away April 12, 2017 at The Pines of Goodrich.

He was 84.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., today, Saturday, April 15 with a funeral service starting at 3 p.m. at Hill Funeral Home, 11723 S. Saginaw St., Grand Blanc. Rev. Connie Lundy officiating. Final place of rest will be at Crestwood Cemetery in Grand Blanc. James was born Jan. 17, 1933 in Flint to the late Edmond A. and Eleanor M. (Duckworth) Egan. He served his country in the United States Army. James married Wanda L. Harris Nov. 4, 1966. He worked as an electrician for 30 years for Pontiac Truck and Bus before retiring. James was a very calm and patient person. He was a man of few words, but when he spoke people knew it was worth listening to. James was extremely family-oriented and his grandchildren meant the world to him. He loved the outdoors. After retirement he loved taking long road trips, going to the casino, and taking his grandchildren to Cedar Point twice a year. Surviving are his children, Leanne C. (Dr. George) Moser, Diana K. Martus, Richard G. (Candace) Hoffman, Steven D. (Cindy) Hoffman, Yvonne (William) Doner, Julia C. (Mark) Schuette, and Crystal L. Hoffman-Harned; grandchildren, Diana L. Reynolds, Veronica L. Camargo, Alycia A. Minshall, Brianne L. Hoffman, Joshua E. Minshall, Marcus Schuette, Kyle Schuette, Stephanie L. Kalush, and Glen Hoffman; great-grandchildren, Katlyn Reynolds, Cohen Reynolds, Haley Camargo, Jacob Campanaro, Isabella Camargo, Bailey Kalush, Alex Terryah, and Skylar Schuette; sister, Jeanne Simpson; brothers, Richard Egan and Edmond Egan. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Wanda L. Egan in 2015, grandson, Ryan Martus; brothers, John Egan, Francis Egan, Robert Egan, Michael Egan, and Timothy Egan; and sisters, Ann Hardin and Janet Gilbert. Those desiring may make contributions to Heart to Heart Hospice. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.hillfh.com