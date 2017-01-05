James H. Cummings of Goodrich died Dec. 24, 2016.

He was 84.

Cremation has taken place and private services will be held.

James was born in Grand Blanc on Feb. 27, 1932, son of the late Horace and Nina (Hood) Cummings. He married Joyce Mondeau on Oct. 25, 1954. James proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked as a barber in Cocoa Beach, Fla. James was an avid golfer, a member of the American Legion Post # 267, VFW Post #4087 and Masonic Lodge # 548.

James is survived by his wife, Joyce; children, Michael (Sharon) Cummings, Susan (Phillip) Osborne, Diane (Richard) Schultz; extended family, Jack(Dana) Frost, Danny (Becky) Cummings; grandchildren, Richard (Heather) Schultz, Sheri (Eric) Hotchkiss, Michael (Meagan) Cummings, Craig Shaw, JD Frost, Lindsay Frost; seven great-grandchildren; and brother, Thomas Cummings. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Nadean Cummings Payton; and brothers, Duane, George and John.

Please share your thoughts with the family at

www.allenfuneralhomeinc.com