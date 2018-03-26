James King

KING, JAMES FRED of Ortonville; died March 25, 2018. He was 88.

Born in Mary, Kentucky on February 2, 1930 to the late George Douglas and Dona (nee: Hollon) King. He married the former Ponzella Rose on March 11, 1954 in Kentucky. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Ponzella; three children, Brenda Findley, Lynne Fields and Tammy (Wes) Williams; four grandchildren, Jamie (Scott) Wagner, Jessica (Derek) Stamper, Chase Williams and Summer Fields; four great grandchildren, Listten, Jacob and Lillyn Wagner and Greyson James Stamper; he was like a father to Wanda (Jerry) Metro; and like a grandfather to Heidi (David) Metro-Rice and their children, Noah and Hannah, Tracey (Spencer) Huebshman and their children, Tecumseh, Kyra and Tahlia, Noah Negrete, Barb, Art and Ryan Acord; also many nieces and nephews; he was preceded in death by one son, James Earl King; siblings, Cora Burton, Pina Childers, Gladys Childers, Angie Taulbee, Tommy King, Mountie King and Mida Childers. Fred retired in 1984 from GM Pontiac Assembly Plant #8. He loved his home of Kentucky and John Deere Tractors. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 30, 2018 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME–ORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville. Rev. Curtis Lilly, officiating. Interment will follow at Ortonville Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Thursday from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Karmanos Cancer. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com