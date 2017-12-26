Jeff Cook, age 58, of Ubly, passed away, suddenly, at home on December 23, 2017.

Jeffrey Paul Cook was born on April 5, 1959 in Pontiac, MI, son of Paul and Marjorie (Coventry) Cook.

Jeff graduated from Ortonville’s Brandon High School in 1977, and continued farming with his family. He was active in 4-H and loved exhibiting at fairs and Holstein shows throughout Michigan. In 1978, he moved with his family to a larger farm in the Ubly area, increased their herd size, and milked their Registered Holsteins for many years, but Jeff, most of all enjoyed the fieldwork. In recent years, he decided to specialize in growing and providing grass and alfalfa hay to other dairy producers and farmers, with good friend Jim Tyrrell and family.

Jeff was a great fan of Michigan State Spartan Football, and the Detroit Tigers. He also appreciated watching the Detroit Lions when they played a good game. Jeff enjoyed welding and building, country music, jokes, pizza, beer, attending farm shows, and driving around the thumb, checking things out. Jeff adored his nieces.

Jeffrey is survived by:

Mother – Marjorie Cook of Ubly.

3 Brothers – Bart Cook, Scott Cook (Cheryl) and Tom Cook, all of Ubly.

Niece – Nicole (Aaron) Roggenbuck of Harbor Beach.

Nephew – Matt Cook of Marlette.

3 Delightful Grandnieces – Payton Nicole King, Harper Rochelle Roggenbuck and Ava Jean Roggenbuck.

2 Aunts – Allyn Burt of Hendersonville, NC, and Martha Bailey of Dearborn and several Cousins.

Jeffrey was preceded in death by:

Father – Paul Cook.

Grandparents – Milner and Margaret (Smith) Cook, Allen and Rachel Coventry, and Clara (Drewett) Sadler.

Aunts and Uncles – John Cook, Arthur Bailey, Mary and Jack Kniel and Barry Burt, and Cousin Cheri Lynn Burt.

Services will be held on Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at 3 pm at the Kaufman Funeral Home in Bad Axe. Graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 28, 2017 at 1 pm at Seymour Lake Cemetery, located on Sashabaw Road, just south of Seymour Lake Road, Oxford, MI 48371, Friends may call at the Kaufman Funeral Home on Wednesday from noon until the service time at 3 pm.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com