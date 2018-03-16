Jesse Robinson

ROBINSON, JESSE; 81, of Ortonville passed away surrounded byhis loving family on March 15, 2018.

Jesse was born March 24, 1936 in Gaylord, MI. At an early age he moved to Ortonville where he met the love of his life, Jan. The two were married in 1957 while Jesse was proudly serving his country in the Army. He remained in Ortonville where he raised his seven children and owned multiple businesses. Jesse, fondly known as “Boppy” to his grandchildren loved hunting, vintage cars, and his visits with family and friends at the local Coney. Jesse was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Edith and his sister, Wanda. He will be incredibly missed by his loving wife of 60 years, Jan, his brother, Joe Robinson, sisters, Ellen (Lyle) Hotchkiss and Glenda (Roger) Jenks; his children, Rory Robinson, Pam (Jeff) Strausser, Cindy Kratt, Michele (Keith) Scharnhorst, Denise (Jeff) Daigle, Kellee (Marc) Secontine and Rick (Alissa) Robinson; his grandchildren, Shaun (Tamara) Robinson, Tamber Kratt, Shantel Strausser, Ryan Lowrey, Derrick (Erica) Kratt, Sean Lowrey, Trevor Kratt, Paige Kratt, Kyle Lowrey, Brittnee Daigle, Jessi Robinson, Noele Secontine, Marisa Secontine, Isabella Daigle, Kayla Robinson, Chaz Secontine, Celeste Robinson and Katrina Robinson; great grandchildren Kapriece Bellant, Naithan Smith, Ashtyn Kratt, Rosalie Kratt and Holden Kratt. Jesse was “Dad” and will also be missed greatly by Mary Schoenherr and daughters Kelsey Liley and Hanna Liley. We will miss his smile, sense of humor and wonderful bear hugs. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Jesse to Kindred Hospice Foundation: 3350 Riverwood Parkway, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30339. A celebration of Jesse’s life will be held at a future date. Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME–ORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com