Joanne had a deep love for horses and country music. She enjoyed training and caring for her horses while instilling the same passion in her children and grandchildren. She was active with Oakland County 4-H clubs and events as well as Oxford and Clarkston Equestrian teams. She was a coach and mentor. She will be missed by many and always remembered.

Visitation will take place at Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, 39 W. Burdick, Oxford, on Sunday, July 16, 2017 from 3-8 PM. The funeral service will take place at the funeral home on Monday, July 17, 2017 at 11 AM with visitation beginning at 10 AM. Pastor John Ball officiating. Interment Ortonville Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the 4H Club of Oakland County; PO box 365 Davisburg, MI 48350.

Joanne Lois Ottmar-Suddeth (Lowe) age 78 of Clawson (Oxford), passed away July 12th2017. Survived by her children: Timothy Robert Suddeth, Steven Howard Suddeth, and Jeffrey Scott Suddeth; grandchildren: Amanda Bourassa (Suddeth), Cody Suddeth, Myles Suddeth, Hannah Suddeth, Gavin Suddeth, and Brooklyn Suddeth; great grandchildren: Lane and Kase Bourassa; sisters: Gwendolyn Borton and Patricia Olesek. Preceded in death by her parents Leonard Keith Lowe and Gladys Willeminia Wilkie