Joe W. Bartos

BARTOS, Joe W. – age 79, of Ortonville, died Thursday, October 19, 2017.
Services will be held 2 PM Friday, October 27, 2017 at Sharp Funeral Homes, Fenton Chapel, 1000 W. Silver Lake Rd., Fenton. Visitation will be held 1-9 PM Thursday and 12-2 PM Friday at the funeral home. Joe was born July 25, 1938 in Inkster, the son of Walter and Mary (Stopa) Bartos. He married Marlene Rice on October 15, 1960 in Dearborn Heights and she preceded him in death on December 11, 2012. Surviving are: 2 children, Michael and wife Denise Bartos of Ortonville and Rhonda and husband Steve Janos of Pinckney; 6 grandchildren, Joe and wife Dana Bartos of Ortonville, Karri and husband, Andy MacMillan of Grand Rapids, Michael Bartos of Ortonville, Matthew Janos of Pinckney, Danielle and husband Rasheed Abouzahr of Ortonville, and Aaron Bartos of Ortonville; five great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Mia, Idris, Nathan and Isla; two sisters, Mary and Dorene. He was also preceded in death by: his sister, Bonnie. Friends may share an online tribute on the obituary page of www.sharpfuneralhomes.com.