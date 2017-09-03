John Alan Grenfell, loving Husband, Father, and Grandpa of Davison, formerly of Ortonville, age 69, died Wednesday August 30, 2017 at McLaren-Lapeer Regional.Â A Funeral Liturgy will be held at 12:00 noon Tuesday September 5, 2017 at Hansen Funeral home Groves Chapel, Downtown Davison. Fr. Andrew A. Czajkowski officiating, with Rite of Committal to follow at St. John Cemetery. Family will receive visitors from 1-4 and 6-8m pm Sunday and Monday. John was born in Kingsford Michigan on January 15, 1948 the son of Roy and Rosalie (Turdo) Grenfell. John resided in the Kingsford area in his earlier years spend most of his life in Ortonville, and Davison the last eight years. He was joined in marriage to Lizabeth Oâ€™Dell on October 26, 1995 in Waterford Michigan. Answering the call of his country John served in the US Army during the Vietnam War.Â He also was a graduate of Northern University with several Degrees. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, sports and gardening. John had been employed by the Village of Romeo as the Supervisor of the Water-Sewer Treatment Facility. Surviing is his loving wife Lizabeth, daughter Shannon & husband Chris Walls, and grandson Aiden Walls. He also leaves his sister Chris & husband Dale Brouillre, stepfather Herman Chounard, brothers; Jeff Chounard, Tim Chounard, and several nieces, nephews and extended family. He is preceded in death by father Roy Grenfell, and mother Rosalie Grenfell-Chounard. Share your condolences at www.hansenfuneralhome.net