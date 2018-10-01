John Greif

GREIF, JOHN HERMAN of Ortonville. Died September 30, 2018. He was 60.

Born January 29, 1958 in Highland Park, Michigan to Herman and the late Marjorie (nee: Guitar) Greif. He is survived by his father, Herman Greif; three brothers, Karl (Vickie) Greif, Ronald (Susan) Greif and Edward (Carrie) Greif; one sister, Barbara (Ryan) White; seven nieces and nephews, Matthew, Jeffery, Deanna, Austin and Leah Greif, Donna Maxwell and Reanne White; he was preceded in death by his brother, Raymond Greif. John retired from Chrysler as an Engineer. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass of the Resurrection at11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 4, 2018 at St. Anne Catholic Church 825 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville. Pastor Gerry Frawley, Celebrant. Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South St., Ortonville. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anne Care and Share Fund. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family, please go to www.villagefh.com.