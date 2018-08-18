John Kochevar

KOCHEVAR, JOHN V. passed unexpectedly on August 14, 2018 while traveling in Mexico, doing what he loved. John was born Aug. 11, 1955 in Washington D.C. to an Air Force family and served active duty as a Navy Corpsman with the U.S. Marine Corp. achieving 1977 Sailor of the Year Pacific Region honors. He then rounded out his service as a Master Sergeant in the Colorado Air National Guard (1986). John married Jacqueline (Jackie) Wilson on November 27, 1982. Jackie & John celebrated 35 years of marriage renewing their vows in Hawaii in 2017. John would say the love of his life was Jackie and the only force that could pull him away from duty to his country. His greatest joy in life was his daughter and amigo Katharine [Katie] Marie Kochevar with whom he shared the gift of making fun wherever they adventured together. He will dance at Katie & Nick’s [Badavinac] upcoming wedding in spirit having rehearsed it together since the days of Daddy-Daughter dances. John liked to say regarding tombstones, that the important part is the dash between the dates that represents what you do with your life. Setting a great example to follow, John filled his life and the lives of those he loved with joy. John shared his Love of life with family and friends who were to him an extended Family. He loved listening to beautiful music, organizing & executing wonderful trips, taking beautiful photographs, preparing & enjoying good food, writing lovely words in his beautiful handwriting [left handed] and exercising his gift for quick wit while sharing a good laugh reminding us all to “Not Sweat all the Small Stuff”. John’s encore career after military service was as an educator serving the bright young minds of his beloved students at Waterford Schools, Houghton Elementary until his retirement in 2010. John inspired his students with the caterpillar & the butterfly parable, encouraging them to never be afraid to let go of the comfortable security of what you are today for the wonderful possibilities of what you can become. John is survived by his dearly beloved friends and family including his brother, Steven D. Kochevar [CO] and brothers and sisters, David and Mary Wilson, Bob Wilson, Linda Trapp, Gayle and Tony Grix, Suzie Kochevar [CO], Marla [Kochevar] Lee and Larry [CA]; Nieces and Nephews, Kristopher and Kelly Wilson, Andrew Grix, Amanda [Grix] Bastien and Dustin, Lauren Kochevar, Lisa Kochevar, Jennifer [Kochevar] Bloom and Greg [CA], Kyleen [Kochevar] Rush and John [CO]; Mother-in-law Dolores [Wayne Markel] Wilson who loved him so. Welcoming John on the other side are his father and mother, John R. and Dolores D. [Wariner] Kochevar, brother, Bill Kochevar, Father-in-law, Frank Wilson and baby daughter, Elizabeth Ann Kochevar [1985-1985]. Following a gathering in Michigan a 2nd Celebration of Life will scatter John’s ashes in the Colorado Rockies. John would want you to remember him by finding Joy in every day you are given. Family will receive friends on Monday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Waterford Foundation for Public Education. www.wsdmi.org/wfpeTo send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com